- Removed flicker when selecting an opponent on the overworld.
- Added thunder sound to lightning weather event.
- You can now pause during the campaign match.
- The store can randomly have a sale with items at reduced price.
- Weather report now posted in overworld overlay.
- Items and weather events are now saved so you they can resume when you leave campaign mode.
- Increased gauntlet rewards.
Further changes and fixes.
