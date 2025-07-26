 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19371702 Edited 26 July 2025 – 22:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Further changes and fixes.

  • Removed flicker when selecting an opponent on the overworld.
  • Added thunder sound to lightning weather event.
  • You can now pause during the campaign match.
  • The store can randomly have a sale with items at reduced price.
  • Weather report now posted in overworld overlay.
  • Items and weather events are now saved so you they can resume when you leave campaign mode.
  • Increased gauntlet rewards.

