26 July 2025 Build 19371684 Edited 26 July 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 Ghost III Adjustments

  • Reduced Wave Blade phase duration
  • Projectiles now fire in triplet bursts. Each burst is a single tone. In the final phase, volleys form full Triads (Wave Blade, Sonic Slam, Phase Shifter, or Harmony Shield)
  • Slight HP reduction
  • Increased stunned duration


🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where dying during Ghost III would respawn you with the Resonant Blade already equipped, causing a 2x scale visual glitch when picking it up
  • Fixed an issue with the Neon Cyclone mod where dash, parry, and heal actions could become temporarily locked during combat


Thanks for playing and reporting bugs! More updates on the way 🔊⚔️

