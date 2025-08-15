 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19371677 Edited 15 August 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game was rebalanced and the various game mechanics and thresholds for the simulation part were adjusted to better capture player's attention, keeps them occupied and entertained! There are also a few new cards which provide better variety for the game :)

Changed files in this update

