28 July 2025 Build 19371631 Edited 28 July 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the layout of the effect description text was distorted.

  • Fixed an issue in Endurance Mode where one boss did not have \[Shining stone] equipped when using Casual Rules.

Changed files in this update

