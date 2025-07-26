🛠️ Thanks for Your Feedback!

📝 Thanks for the Steam Reviews

✅ Where are the new Challenges and Fixes?

🌐 About This Patch – v1.0.0.2 - IMPROVING ONLINE MATCHMAKING

🎯 Patch – v1.0.0.2

📈 ELO point distribution reworked – should feel much better now



🧠 Competitive ELO: from 5,000 it’s getting serious. Above 7,000 ELO it becomes a zero-sum game (like in chess)



🎮 Quick Match added with game mode selection



🌍 Public lobbies are ranked-only (no need to pick ranked/unranked)



👥 Private races are unranked



📢 Discord Room Notifications – if no room is found in your region and you start a new one, a Discord message will auto-send after 20 seconds to help others join



🕹️ Search in Background – after 40 seconds solo, you can switch to background searching and go play something else (even single-player). You'll get notified when a match is found



🔄 After 180 seconds with no room found in your selected mode, you may be offered to join another available mode (optional)



👋 Hey everyone,First of all - huge thanks to everyone for reporting issues and sending suggestions! Every bit of feedback is read and appreciated. I originally planned to share the roadmap with a full priority list today, but this patch took a bit more time than expected. The roadmap is coming tomorrow, so stay tuned!Massive thanks to everyone who left a review on the Steam page 🙏 It really helps the game, and also keeps me sane during the long dev hours 😅 I appreciate every single one.If you haven’t reviewed the game yet and you’re enjoying it, consider spreading the word and leaving a review!I’ve already gathered a long list of both big and small improvements, and don’t worry - the next patch (v1.0.0.3) will focus exactly on that. What’s inside? You’ll find out in tomorrow’s roadmap!I know some of you were waiting for this update sooner, but I had to prioritize a major improvement to Online Play first to make sure the experience is solid for everyone. I hope you’ll agree it was the right call 🙏I’ve seen quite a few posts saying it’s hard to find an online room sometimes. That’s why-even with a busy to-do list, I decided to make this my top priority.The player base isn’t huge (yet!), but it’s strong and dedicated enough to build a great Time Trial, Casual, and Competitive Online scene.My goal is to take care of our community and make the best possible experience for you. Now’s the perfect moment to shape the future of the game and stay connected to a passionate, smaller (but growing) audience.🧩 Next Patch – v1.0.0.3Even though this update is focused on online play, I’m actively working on the rest of the issues you’ve reported.Patch v1.0.0.3 will land early next week and include new Challenges and a ton of other improvements!Thanks for your patience and support ❤️Stay tuned for roadmap and Patch v1.0.0.3!