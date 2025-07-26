 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19371504
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.6.0.7 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately. Beast Changes

Harpeat's ability is now functional. (Evo Knock)
Unchanged - Crescrub's ability is not yet functional.

FIXES

Coins in the summoning pit became improperly available.
Some Beasts acquired invalid conditions for their abilities.
Beast ability info was not updating correctly in the inventory menu.
Versioning is now properly displaying in game.

