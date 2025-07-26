Version 0.6.0.7 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately. Beast Changes



Harpeat's ability is now functional. (Evo Knock)

Unchanged - Crescrub's ability is not yet functional.



FIXES



Coins in the summoning pit became improperly available.

Some Beasts acquired invalid conditions for their abilities.

Beast ability info was not updating correctly in the inventory menu.

Versioning is now properly displaying in game.

