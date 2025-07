VERSION 0.29.3 General • Implemented measures to prevent queue spamming.

• Added helper text for players when they're physically in the Commons Shop or Bazaar.

• Added helper text for selling items.

• Fully-automatic weapons now keep firing if the Fire Button is held down throughout the reload animation.

• Added queue timer.



Bug Fixes • Fixed a bug where Free Spells didn't work on every spell in the Training Stage.