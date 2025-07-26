 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19371447 Edited 26 July 2025 – 20:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added one more secret event achievement (6 total now)
  • Improved some event tooltips
  • Swapped places of Speed Mode and Burst Mode on Plasma Chainer so they line up with the other nodes better
  • Fixed warps not closing when you hit close with certain settings
  • Fixed Fleet UT sometimes giving the enemy an extra ship
  • Fixed two of the event achievements to trigger properly
  • Fixed Tether Warp display to account for Skein and Residuum gain bonuses properly

