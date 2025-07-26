- Added one more secret event achievement (6 total now)
- Improved some event tooltips
- Swapped places of Speed Mode and Burst Mode on Plasma Chainer so they line up with the other nodes better
- Fixed warps not closing when you hit close with certain settings
- Fixed Fleet UT sometimes giving the enemy an extra ship
- Fixed two of the event achievements to trigger properly
- Fixed Tether Warp display to account for Skein and Residuum gain bonuses properly
Version 0.63.4.1
