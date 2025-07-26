🔮 Weekly Update #2 – Enchantments, Arenas & Offline Chaos 🔮

Remember when enchantments were just boring +5 stats? Not anymore. This week we’re reshaping how power works, how crafting works, and how you spend your life in the arena. Get comfy. This one’s loaded.





✨ Enchantment Stuff

Sick of enchantments that just sit there and flex their numbers? Same. That’s why we’ve rewritten the system from scratch.

All old enchantments have been removed (rip), and replaced with something... real. Functional. Spicy.

No more "+10 damage" and calling it a day. New enchantments now have actual gameplay effects. Think explosions, buffs, cursed trade-offs and other juicy effects.

Also: you can now enchant items using a new XP system. Defeat monsters, gain XP, spend it on enchantments. Yes, it’s like Minecraft. No, Mojang doesn’t get paid for this.





⚔️ Arena Rework

The arena has been rebuilt from the ground up. Expect more tension, more tools, and way more reasons to enter battle.

• New Arena Inventory: Completely separate from your regular gear

• Summoning Rituals: Choose the enemy you want to fight, if you dare

• Search Random: Spin the monster wheel and face whatever shows up

• New Monster: It bites, it’s fast, and it hates you

• New Boss Group: Currently in development – coming very soon







🧪 Crafting Rework

This one’s big. You can now craft the same item in multiple different ways.

That means: more freedom, more discovery, and more ways to optimize your resources.

Whether you're short on iron or drowning in slime – the system can now adapt.

Also: 25+ new crafting recipes have been added. Some useful. Some risky. Some weird.





🏬 Shop Upgrade

A few small but welcome changes:

• Visual improvements

• Discounts now appear properly

• Improved logic behind item rotations





💤 Offline Earnings

You asked for it – it’s finally here.

• Steam Server Time: Earn up to 6 hours while you're away

• Local PC Time: Earn up to 3 hours without cloud sync

Default is Steam time (for existing saves). You can change this in the new Offline Settings menu.





🌍 Language Support

• Official Traditional Chinese Support added. Welcome to all new players!





⛏️ New Items & Discoveries

There’s more to this update than just big systems. We've added a ton of new items to spice up your journey – 17 in total. Some are rare, some are useful, and some... are just plain weird. You'll find them across mining, crafting, rituals and combat.



Experiment. Collect. Break things. Then figure out how they work.

You’re not supposed to know what they all do — that’s the fun part.



• 2 New Mining Resources: Deep in the mines – if you're lucky

• 17 New Items: Scattered across multiple systems – happy hunting





🐞 Fixes & Stability

• Enchantment UI scaling fixed

• Upgrade screen layout adjustments

• Arena equipment bugs resolved

• Anvil upgrade stability improved

• Auto-harvest in garden works again

• Shop loading issues on new saves fixed

• Volcanbic Depths terrain bugs patched

• Shop item display logic corrected





💬 Join the Community

Have feedback on the new enchantments? Found a weird recipe? Named your arena monster “Greg the Unkillable”?

Join the community, share your builds, break the meta or just vibe.

Discord: https://discord.gg/HV38zvQZXz

