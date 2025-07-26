Change log version 1.0.2 (48):

QUALITY OF LIFE

Added an option on the General Settings panel to automatically set to normal speed when either a wave of enemies or the rat plague spawns

Added information inside the Recipe Book on how to remove cards from storage

Added information inside the Recipe Book on how "Buff Equipment" works

Added information on the Loading Screen Tips about right clicking a card to completely remove that card from the stacked group

LEADERBOARD

Leaderboard entries now can be seen by everyone

Fix leaderboard panel visual

Fix leaderboard entry updates

ACHIEVEMENTS

Fix "The Ölinn Treaty" achievement

Fix "Temple Prayer" achievement

FIXES

Fix People cards spawning straight above other cards (such as creatures)

Fix NPC cards spawning straight above other cards

Your save won't be deleted if the game crashes (let's hope it doesn't 😄)

Fix combat music not playing after loading a game on Endless Mode

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

This launch week has been awesome!

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe