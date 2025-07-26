 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19371317 Edited 26 July 2025 – 20:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log version 1.0.2 (48):

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Added an option on the General Settings panel to automatically set to normal speed when either a wave of enemies or the rat plague spawns

  • Added information inside the Recipe Book on how to remove cards from storage

  • Added information inside the Recipe Book on how "Buff Equipment" works

  • Added information on the Loading Screen Tips about right clicking a card to completely remove that card from the stacked group

LEADERBOARD

  • Leaderboard entries now can be seen by everyone

  • Fix leaderboard panel visual

  • Fix leaderboard entry updates

ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Fix "The Ölinn Treaty" achievement

  • Fix "Temple Prayer" achievement

FIXES

  • Fix People cards spawning straight above other cards (such as creatures)

  • Fix NPC cards spawning straight above other cards

  • Your save won't be deleted if the game crashes (let's hope it doesn't 😄)

  • Fix combat music not playing after loading a game on Endless Mode

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

This launch week has been awesome!

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3488584
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3488585
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3488586
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link