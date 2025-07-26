Change log version 1.0.2 (48):
QUALITY OF LIFE
Added an option on the General Settings panel to automatically set to normal speed when either a wave of enemies or the rat plague spawns
Added information inside the Recipe Book on how to remove cards from storage
Added information inside the Recipe Book on how "Buff Equipment" works
Added information on the Loading Screen Tips about right clicking a card to completely remove that card from the stacked group
LEADERBOARD
Leaderboard entries now can be seen by everyone
Fix leaderboard panel visual
Fix leaderboard entry updates
ACHIEVEMENTS
Fix "The Ölinn Treaty" achievement
Fix "Temple Prayer" achievement
FIXES
Fix People cards spawning straight above other cards (such as creatures)
Fix NPC cards spawning straight above other cards
Your save won't be deleted if the game crashes (let's hope it doesn't 😄)
Fix combat music not playing after loading a game on Endless Mode
We're listening to you
As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.
This launch week has been awesome!
Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.
Cheers,
mappe
