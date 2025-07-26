 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19371299 Edited 26 July 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated the map editor
- Updated surface zone
- Added some room blockouts in HCZ
- Attempted to improve performance
- Fixed items not being throwable

Changed files in this update

