TL;DR:



Player stats now shown in the between-round item menu

Selecting an item/weapon shows how it affects your stats

Most requested feature so far—now live!

Under the hood: a ghost test-bear simulates the stat changes for preview



Hey everyone! Still plugging away here—it's been 11 days since launch, one hitbox-fixin’ patch later, and now I’ve got something new for all you min-maxing chaos enthusiasts:





The between-round item menu now shows your player stats—so you can finally answer life’s most important question: “Wait… what even is my crit chance right now?”



Even better, when you select an item or weapon, the game now previews how it’ll affect your stats before you buy it.

This has been, by far, the most requested change, and I totally get it—guessing how a 12% Attack Speed boost interacts with your current build was not exactly ideal.



Now, you can make smarter decisions, regret different things, and blame the chicken instead of the UI.



Dev nerd corner:

To make this work, Bearzerk now secretly spins up a little invisible test-bear in the background—a phantom player that temporarily equips the item so we can simulate your new stats exactly as they’d be applied.

It’s like a ghost version of you doing science. For murder.

More updates and new content are brewing in the background—thanks again for all your feedback, bug reports, and chaos.



As always, come yell at me (or whisper gently) on Discord or Reddit.



– Your secretly-running-a-shadow-bear solo dev