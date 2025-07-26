Hello!

This update is a massive step forward for Chubziki. We’ve rebuilt the whole map from the ground up, tuned every fight and even taught cars how to race like pros. Let’s break it down:



🌍 The Entire Map Has Been Rebuilt

Our biggest and most important change: we have completely remade the existing map. The island is now bigger, more beautiful, and simply more fun to explore and fight across. It’s been restructured to support dynamic pacing, smoother traversal, and better fight encounters.

This is an imoportant step for us. We are establishing a quality and development standarts.

⚔️ Combat and Rewards Rebalanced

Every battle has been re-evaluated and rebalanced for the new map layout. Whether you’re driving into chaos or trying to outmaneuver a defense, expect smarter pacing, tighter challenge, and juicier rewards.

🪓 Spearmen Rework

The Pikemen (aka spear-chubziks) got some serious attention:

Their spears now properly collide with the world (no more ghost-stabbing through walls!).

Smarter movement logic so they don’t clump or clip.

Visual clarity boost: thicker outlines on their weapons so you know exactly where that pointy end is.

Tweaked damage and behavior to better reflect their role in squads.

Expect more improvements in future builds.

👁️ Player Outline When Obscured

Ever lost sight of yourself behind a wall or big prop? Now the game will outline your vehicle whenever you're hidden from the camera — making tight indoor fights and forests way more manageable.

🔪 Weapon Type Modifiers

Weapons now deal different types of damage depending on the target. For example: blunt weapons are the best at destroying buildings!

Blunt , Sharp , and Ranged weapons each interact differently with armor and enemies.

Future updates will expand this into more enemy-specific resistances and strategies.

🔧 Bug Fixes and Juice

Several annoying bugs involving quest tracking and chubzik behavior have been resolved. Battles now correctly detect when all enemies are defeated. No more “phantom chubziks” stalling your progress.

Fixed Morning Star (Morgenstern) behavior bugs.

Battles now end correctly once all enemies are eliminated.

Added new engine sounds for deeper vehicle feedback.

Chubziks now flash red briefly when taking damage — a small detail, but it makes hits feel so much better.

🏁 AI Racers Are Live!

AI-controlled cars can now race! They know the routes, drift through corners, and are surprisingly competitive. Don’t underestimate them — they’re tuned to give players a real challenge!

💬 We Want to Hear From You!

Tried out the new races? Got a favorite location on the new island?

Join the discussion and tell us what you think! Your feedback helps shape the next update.

Yours sincerely,

– "Goodwing Games" Team