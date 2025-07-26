Hey gang! Woowee what a bizarre week it has been, but let's eat our dessert first with some good news; We have finally reached an invisible cap here on Steam in order to offer you all Community Items! That means backgrounds, emotes, trading cards and all that. Hoowee!
We are also saying a warm welcome to four new jazzy cameos, join me in saying hello to Azzy, Koebel, HobbyTan and Daniello! These wonderful sausages have been so kind to donate to both the game development and the Trevor Project! (Who, if you are following the news, needs support now more than ever.)
We also did some improvement on the modding tools, adding in more audio design and such, so that's good.
But yeah, hooh... You know we don't start off this positive if there wasn't also a drop to something more glum later.
And listen, if you are just playing Orgynizer for silly pixel people funny, feel free to tune out now, we still love you.
But yeah, there has been some stirring development lately in "certain political groups" using VISA/MASTERCARD as a nuclear threat towards Steam, Itch.io, Patreon and PayPal, to effective internationally get a lot of games and developers banned, and as far as we can tell, we are in the crosshairs (since Orgynizer is both NSFW and supports LGBT, both seeming to be a problem)...
This is... Not great. And not fun. We will still be making our games, everone working on our projects are still getting paid, so for me, I am privileged to be in a place where it doesn't hit me super hard. But I know a lot of people, not just devs but artists, voice actors, animators, all manner of related roles that are bracing for a tough tough year.
Now, my dear publishing pal advised me to not get too political (since the groups that support these bans have some very dedicated and energized followers) but all I want to say is that I don't feel that corporations like a payment card service should have this kind of power, especially not on an international scale.
So if you feel the same, please consider signing this movement with me; it might not be much, but we are in a strange territory, and the first step is always keeping a cool head and putting a clear message out there about how we feel.
The link for that is : https://chng.it/2gGfvYqwfv
If we are to disappear from Itch and Steam, I give you my word we will make sure that everyone who bought the game can still access it and have fun, and we will reappear somewhere, somehow, when that time comes <3
Cheers all, we are bracing for impact, but keeping our chin up!
Lots of Love
Gecko, Bean and a bunch of other silly lizard people (clearly not ruling the world, or this would not have happened.)
2.17.1 - Otters, Overreach and Orgies, oh my!
