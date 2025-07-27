- Added Tab and ShiftTab hotkeys to quickly cycle critters, like the LB and RB buttons on controller.
- Pressing Space will now prompt to end your turn.
- Trying out a change to Mortars that lets them work with Zero Gravity ammo. The bullet now flies straight where you are aiming instead of flying straight up.
- AI are more likely to miss or get body shots when afflicted with Float or Heavy status effects.
- Fixed a softlock caused by Recoil ammo causing the shooter to lose the game. The camera will now focus on the shooter before the game ends, better clarifying to the player what happened.
- Fixed an issue with the Status Healer item that caused the healthbar to display incorrectly.
- Fixed various exceptions reported to the internal dashboard.
07/26 Hotfix Patchnotes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2644231
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2644232
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update