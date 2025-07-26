✅ Toggle between Fullscreen, Windowed, and VSync — with a reset-to-default option
✅ Improved performance across all levels (foliage, design, collectible placements)
✅ Elevator now only activates when the player is standing on it
✅ Collectibles stay gone after being picked up — even after replays
✅ Fixed cage logic to correctly unlock after collecting keys on retries
1.0.4 Quality of Life & Level Polish Update
