26 July 2025 Build 19371076 Edited 26 July 2025 – 19:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✅ Toggle between Fullscreen, Windowed, and VSync — with a reset-to-default option
✅ Improved performance across all levels (foliage, design, collectible placements)
✅ Elevator now only activates when the player is standing on it
✅ Collectibles stay gone after being picked up — even after replays
✅ Fixed cage logic to correctly unlock after collecting keys on retries

