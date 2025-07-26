Wizard's Basic Weapon - Fire Lightning Enhanced
-Initial size doubled
-All effects boosted
Fixed an issue where token quests couldn't be completed
Reduced attribute requirements for some token quests
Lightning - Thunder Spear size doubled
2025/07/27 Update
