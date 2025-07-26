 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19371064 Edited 26 July 2025 – 19:52:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash bug from teleporters due to bread.
  • Fixed a bug where health values are inconsistent on bots when tf_mvmvs_use_loadout is set to 0.
  • Added tf_robot_cosmetic_opt_in to allow hiding robot cosmetics on players.
  • Added cl_clear_chat_on_disconnect to clear chat on disconnecting from a server.
  • Added both of these ConVars to the advanced options menu.
  • Fixed some bot definitions in robot_standard.txt. Fixed the Attributes key being non-functional.
  • Removed offensive discord RPC message (dev joke lol).

Added 3 new tf_mvm_arena_first_blood convars, to adjust the durations.
  • tf_arena_first_blood_time
  • tf_arena_first_blood_fast_time
  • tf_arena_first_blood_slow_time

Horseless Headless Horsemann changes
  • now respects members or entities on same team as him.
  • Restored Hurt sound on Critical hits
  • Monoculus has a new Input "Enrage" using the value as duration for how long he stays mad.

