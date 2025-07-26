- Fixed crash bug from teleporters due to bread.
- Fixed a bug where health values are inconsistent on bots when tf_mvmvs_use_loadout is set to 0.
- Added tf_robot_cosmetic_opt_in to allow hiding robot cosmetics on players.
- Added cl_clear_chat_on_disconnect to clear chat on disconnecting from a server.
- Added both of these ConVars to the advanced options menu.
- Fixed some bot definitions in robot_standard.txt. Fixed the Attributes key being non-functional.
- Removed offensive discord RPC message (dev joke lol).
Added 3 new tf_mvm_arena_first_blood convars, to adjust the durations.
- tf_arena_first_blood_time
- tf_arena_first_blood_fast_time
- tf_arena_first_blood_slow_time
Horseless Headless Horsemann changes
- now respects members or entities on same team as him.
- Restored Hurt sound on Critical hits
- Monoculus has a new Input "Enrage" using the value as duration for how long he stays mad.
Changed files in this update