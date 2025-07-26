 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19371047
Update notes via Steam Community

little bug fixes:

-Corrected texts.

-Fixed achievements plus one added.

-Custom level selector after end game correct.

-problem with keyboard buttons for entering names fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3824101
