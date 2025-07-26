 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19370974 Edited 27 July 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again! How's the Norian summer coming along?

Today we come to you with a welcome (and needed) addition, we added an achievement

system! These achievements are integrated for both versions of the game (the version

on Steam and its sister version Itch.io), so everyone can be able to experience them no

matter what version they play!

As for future updates, we plan on adding some new characters/quests as well as a Russian

translation! We've always desired for our game to be localized in a few different languages,

and this one will be our first try here! We hope you enjoy these features when they release

later this year!

Hast fortunate travels! We hope thou enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2944091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link