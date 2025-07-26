Hello again! How's the Norian summer coming along?
Today we come to you with a welcome (and needed) addition, we added an achievement
system! These achievements are integrated for both versions of the game (the version
on Steam and its sister version Itch.io), so everyone can be able to experience them no
matter what version they play!
As for future updates, we plan on adding some new characters/quests as well as a Russian
translation! We've always desired for our game to be localized in a few different languages,
and this one will be our first try here! We hope you enjoy these features when they release
later this year!
Hast fortunate travels! We hope thou enjoy!
Changed files in this update