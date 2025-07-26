Hello again! How's the Norian summer coming along?

Today we come to you with a welcome (and needed) addition, we added an achievement

system! These achievements are integrated for both versions of the game (the version

on Steam and its sister version Itch.io), so everyone can be able to experience them no

matter what version they play!

As for future updates, we plan on adding some new characters/quests as well as a Russian

translation! We've always desired for our game to be localized in a few different languages,

and this one will be our first try here! We hope you enjoy these features when they release

later this year!

Hast fortunate travels! We hope thou enjoy!