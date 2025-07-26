 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19370922
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Fixed an error that caused a crash when Shizu would use certain character sprites while character sprite animations was turned off

+ Fixed an error where character cleanup was incorrectly being called while character sprites were turned off

+ Fixed an error where Aio would sometimes encounter a face she didn't think she should have while character animations was turned off

+ Fixed an error where Shizu would sometimes encounter sprites she didn't recognize when character animations was turned off

Changed files in this update


  
