+ Fixed an error that caused a crash when Shizu would use certain character sprites while character sprite animations was turned off
+ Fixed an error where character cleanup was incorrectly being called while character sprites were turned off
+ Fixed an error where Aio would sometimes encounter a face she didn't think she should have while character animations was turned off
+ Fixed an error where Shizu would sometimes encounter sprites she didn't recognize when character animations was turned off
Animation Update Hotfix #3
