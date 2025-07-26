Victory Screen
- Fixed an issue where, if a controller became disconnected on the victory screen after a match, both players would become unable to select an option
Loop Escape
- Fixed an issue where holding back during a loop escape would cause the guard break effect to play
Lore Journal
- Fixed the Punchick Callowman costume not being viewable on Callowman's lore entry page
Stage Select
- Fixed the Former Fields stage not displaying the Decline's Drops logo when hovering over it, like other guest stages do
Mission Mode
- Swapped the positions of the missions "Please Remain Seeded" and "Punchick Party", so that the former is now on Page 4 and the latter is now on Page 3
- Fixed an issue where the page completion percentage on the Mission Mode menu could sometimes exceed 100%
- Please Remain Seeded - Patched some holes in the level geometry so players should no longer be able to get stuck inside certain walls
Tutorial
- Basic: Throws - Fixed an issue where the CPU Shin would attempt to use the now-removed block button system and become immune to all attacks, rendering the tutorial impossible to complete
- Character: Callowman - Fixed a section of the lesson incorrectly displaying a "down taunt" input instead of a "down Super" input
Combo Trials
- Fixed an issue where Master Locks and Globule's combo trials would fail to award a star on the character select upon completion
Standing Medium
- Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated
Haunted Slash (Air Special)
- Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated
Jumping Medium
- Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated
Coffee Break (Down Special)
- Fixed an issue where both the drinking animation and the spitting attack would not halt Guy's momentum when used
Spinning Smash (Back Heavy)
- Fixed an issue where jumping out of this move would sometimes allow you to perform crouching normals in midair
