26 July 2025 Build 19370921
Update notes via Steam Community
We've released a quick hotfix for some issues discovered with yesterday's major update. Full patch notes below!



Victory Screen
  • Fixed an issue where, if a controller became disconnected on the victory screen after a match, both players would become unable to select an option


Loop Escape
  • Fixed an issue where holding back during a loop escape would cause the guard break effect to play




Lore Journal
  • Fixed the Punchick Callowman costume not being viewable on Callowman's lore entry page


Stage Select
  • Fixed the Former Fields stage not displaying the Decline's Drops logo when hovering over it, like other guest stages do




Mission Mode
  • Swapped the positions of the missions "Please Remain Seeded" and "Punchick Party", so that the former is now on Page 4 and the latter is now on Page 3
  • Fixed an issue where the page completion percentage on the Mission Mode menu could sometimes exceed 100%
  • Please Remain Seeded - Patched some holes in the level geometry so players should no longer be able to get stuck inside certain walls


Tutorial
  • Basic: Throws - Fixed an issue where the CPU Shin would attempt to use the now-removed block button system and become immune to all attacks, rendering the tutorial impossible to complete
  • Character: Callowman - Fixed a section of the lesson incorrectly displaying a "down taunt" input instead of a "down Super" input


Combo Trials
  • Fixed an issue where Master Locks and Globule's combo trials would fail to award a star on the character select upon completion




Standing Medium
  • Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated


Haunted Slash (Air Special)
  • Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated




Jumping Medium
  • Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated




Coffee Break (Down Special)
  • Fixed an issue where both the drinking animation and the spitting attack would not halt Guy's momentum when used




Spinning Smash (Back Heavy)
  • Fixed an issue where jumping out of this move would sometimes allow you to perform crouching normals in midair

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2371131
