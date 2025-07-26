 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19370898 Edited 26 July 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The game should be fully possible now! There was a minor bug leading to a door killing the player even when it was open. I was aware of the bug pre-release and fixed it, but the fix somehow didn't make it into the full release. Hope this didn't sully your opinion of the game too much, have fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3742041
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3742042
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link