Here’s what’s changed in this patch:
- Since localization assets are still broken on the UE side, I’ve implemented a custom solution — voicelines should now work as expected.
- Fixed the post-battle screen to correctly display all 9 party members.
- Rifts and sieges now grant more reputation if the battle takes place on a faction's territory (×2.5 and ×4 respectively).
- Increased the rotation range of the battle camera, allowing it to get closer to the ground.
- Slowed down the rate at which party members gain proficiency.
- Fixed a bug where human towns could hire units of any race.
- Implemented diminishing returns for building multiple laboratories. The second lab is still a good option, but no longer overpowered.
