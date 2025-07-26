 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19370838 Edited 26 July 2025 – 19:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
As I prepare for the upcoming release in a couple of weeks, I continue working on improving game quality and fixing remaining bugs.

Here’s what’s changed in this patch:

  • Since localization assets are still broken on the UE side, I’ve implemented a custom solution — voicelines should now work as expected.
  • Fixed the post-battle screen to correctly display all 9 party members.
  • Rifts and sieges now grant more reputation if the battle takes place on a faction's territory (×2.5 and ×4 respectively).
  • Increased the rotation range of the battle camera, allowing it to get closer to the ground.
  • Slowed down the rate at which party members gain proficiency.
  • Fixed a bug where human towns could hire units of any race.
  • Implemented diminishing returns for building multiple laboratories. The second lab is still a good option, but no longer overpowered.


Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3214791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link