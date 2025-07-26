Since localization assets are still broken on the UE side, I’ve implemented a custom solution — voicelines should now work as expected.



Fixed the post-battle screen to correctly display all 9 party members.



Rifts and sieges now grant more reputation if the battle takes place on a faction's territory (×2.5 and ×4 respectively).



Increased the rotation range of the battle camera, allowing it to get closer to the ground.



Slowed down the rate at which party members gain proficiency.



Fixed a bug where human towns could hire units of any race.



Implemented diminishing returns for building multiple laboratories. The second lab is still a good option, but no longer overpowered.



As I prepare for the upcoming release in a couple of weeks, I continue working on improving game quality and fixing remaining bugs.Here’s what’s changed in this patch:Thank you for your continued support!