26 July 2025 Build 19370837 Edited 26 July 2025 – 18:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed the code for the character Katherine located in the cells.
- Improvements have been made to the character's controls.
- Enemies are now more aggressive.
- Fixes and improvements to controls and some puzzles.

