Hello, friends.

I present to you the finale of the story about the Lucky Bastard. I have put a lot of effort and time into this project. Let me remind you that I am doing this alone and only thanks to your support.

Enjoy the game.

I would like to note that the game will still be refined. A gallery with 2K renders will be added. The music will be changed and some scenes and dialogues will be voiced.