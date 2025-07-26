Change log



Prop Freezing

Props can be frozen: Pick up a prop in big mode and hold Trigger to Freeze the prop which will make it immovable even in air. When held the prop can clip through objects allowing for flexible placement. Hold Trigger on them to unfreeze them.

Immovable spawned props like the houses, watch tower, bunkers, can be picked up in big mode and when let go will freeze in their new spot.

Player Spawn:

You're now able to place Player Spawn locations (found in Support and Props/Level Design) so you can respawn or start at custom locations on your levels.

Spawnable Artillery Beacon:

Randomly drops artillery around the map for the ambience.

Found under the Support category.

New Settings:

Able to toggle crouch controls off: useful especially for those with joystick drift.

Toggle Grab.

Joystick Movement Controls Swap: able to switch movement inputs between the two joysticks, also useful for joystick drift mitigation.

Fixes:

Fixed enemy soldiers spawning at friendly flags in Conquest mode.

Fixed Lee Enfield grip.

Dev Note: The Steam version of Plastic Battlegrounds actually released on the newest experimental build at the time (Build 242, first half of Update 26) early - C4, Medkits, syringes, etc. were all actually only available to testers on the Quest but all players on PCVR up until this weekend! This Steam update that launches alongside the Quest update now puts them both on the same version, hope you enjoyed getting to play with the new toys early!

More optimizations, gun handling, and platform specific fixes are coming in addition to content and feature additions. Remember to give any feedback or notes to us, we read them all!