Fixed a few more minor bugs

Biorite armour set no longer damages friendly creatures

Corrected item name for Cinderbloom seeds to match it's grown counterpart (was Blazebloom)

Cinderbloom seeds now start at the correct stage when planted, and require tilled ground

Added a new item to the Goblin Merchant

Webbed bow now consumes arrows, and inherits ammo properties

Fixed certain head armours not hiding hair sprites when equipped in the cosmetic slot

Added a resolution option for 5120 x 1440 (will add all supported monitor resolutions in a coming update)

Clay can now be placed in holes. Added an alternative clay wall item to replace the old block

Impassable walls for world structures are no longer broken by projectiles

Bosses now despawn when too far from the player