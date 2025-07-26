Fixed a few more minor bugs
Biorite armour set no longer damages friendly creatures
Corrected item name for Cinderbloom seeds to match it's grown counterpart (was Blazebloom)
Cinderbloom seeds now start at the correct stage when planted, and require tilled ground
Added a new item to the Goblin Merchant
Webbed bow now consumes arrows, and inherits ammo properties
Fixed certain head armours not hiding hair sprites when equipped in the cosmetic slot
Added a resolution option for 5120 x 1440 (will add all supported monitor resolutions in a coming update)
Clay can now be placed in holes. Added an alternative clay wall item to replace the old block
Impassable walls for world structures are no longer broken by projectiles
Bosses now despawn when too far from the player
Fixed missing interact text for some tiles
