26 July 2025 Build 19370762 Edited 26 July 2025 – 18:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a few more minor bugs

  • Biorite armour set no longer damages friendly creatures

  • Corrected item name for Cinderbloom seeds to match it's grown counterpart (was Blazebloom)

  • Cinderbloom seeds now start at the correct stage when planted, and require tilled ground

  • Added a new item to the Goblin Merchant

  • Webbed bow now consumes arrows, and inherits ammo properties

  • Fixed certain head armours not hiding hair sprites when equipped in the cosmetic slot

  • Added a resolution option for 5120 x 1440 (will add all supported monitor resolutions in a coming update)

  • Clay can now be placed in holes. Added an alternative clay wall item to replace the old block

  • Impassable walls for world structures are no longer broken by projectiles

  • Bosses now despawn when too far from the player

  • Fixed missing interact text for some tiles

