Bug Fixes, Polish
- Fixed a de-sync issue where dug up objects would not show for clients properly on occasions.
- Fixed a bug that prevented controllers from unlocking any unlockable interactable. (You now use A or B to confirm or return)
- Fixed so that options isn't automatically targeted on the main menu after closing options when using M&K.
- Replaced the default sound effect when clicking a UI button.
- Fixed a bug where clients couldn't hear the sound of other players digging occasionally.
- You can now transition between sprinting and crouching seamlessly without having to stop sprinting first.
