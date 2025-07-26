 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19370745 Edited 26 July 2025 – 18:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes, Polish

  • Fixed a de-sync issue where dug up objects would not show for clients properly on occasions.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented controllers from unlocking any unlockable interactable. (You now use A or B to confirm or return)
  • Fixed so that options isn't automatically targeted on the main menu after closing options when using M&K.
  • Replaced the default sound effect when clicking a UI button.
  • Fixed a bug where clients couldn't hear the sound of other players digging occasionally.
  • You can now transition between sprinting and crouching seamlessly without having to stop sprinting first.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2716621
