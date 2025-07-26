大家好!
We’ve shipped an update: fixed several bugs (including an issue that let you remove yourself from a ship position), improved the game’s font handling, and added support for Simplified Chinese localization.
Caribbean Legend now supports Chinese glyphs, and the entire in‑game text has been translated. I originally planned to get this done by Q2 2026, but thanks to the tireless work of the Chinese player community, you can play it today.
Here is what they have to say:
我是"千里共婵娟(sht8694)"。
此版本为中文测试版， 由社区玩家和游戏官方合作完成。
中文文本使用了AI翻译， 所以质量可能不是很高， 还请多多包涵。
此次的中文版从 "挖洞的猴子(Monkey Hole)" 制作的字库开始。 如果没有他， 中文版就不会这么早与大家见面。
由于是测试版， 翻译错误和BUG在所难免， 还需要大家积极反馈。
由衷感谢大家的支持。
BUG反馈途径:
QQ群:558494336(海岸公会)
Discord频道: (Discord需要使用英文反馈)
On our side, a huge thank‑you to everyone without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. We’ll keep refining and supporting the translation going forward.
It’s been fifteen years since the series last shipped in Chinese — and we’re finally back. If you’d like to support us, please spread the word on Weibo, Bilibili, Tieba, and to your friends. Every share helps the Chinese community grow. Thank you!
Next week we’ll wrap up Season 2 of the Steam Workshop: the best mod will receive a $1,000 cash prize. With the community’s activity, it’s clear the experiment worked — we’re ready to kick off Season 3, and then Season 4. And so on until we are broke.
What’s next: in August we’ll run at least one survey and publish another set of dev diaries to tease new mechanics and content. We’re not announcing the beta date for the next major patch yet — it’ll launch when it’s ready.
At your service, captains.
ːauthorityː
Changed files in this update