大家好!

Here is what they have to say:

We’ve shipped an update: fixed several bugs (including an issue that let you remove yourself from a ship position), improved the game’s font handling, and added support forCaribbean Legend now supports Chinese glyphs, and the entire in‑game text has been translated. I originally planned to get this done by Q2 2026, but thanks to the tireless work of the Chinese player community, you can play it today.On our side, a huge thank‑you to everyone without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. We’ll keep refining and supporting the translation going forward.Next week we’ll wrap up Season 2 of the Steam Workshop: the best mod will receive a. With the community’s activity, it’s clear the experiment worked — we’re ready to kick off Season 3, and then Season 4. And so on until we are broke.in August we’ll run at least one survey and publish another set of dev diaries to tease new mechanics and content. We’re not announcing the beta date for the next major patch yet — it’ll launch when it’s ready.At your service, captains.ːauthorityː