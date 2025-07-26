Dear space mechanics,

This update added a trading platform, it is a system through which NPS order items at an inflated price, NPS order a certain number of items and after a short time other NPS, just like you, can sell the items and you need to sell them before other NPS, if you don't have time, then it's okay because another lot will appear.

A "mein menu" button was added for convenience.

The floor texture has been changed.

Bug fixes.

Bug #1 - reconnection could cause a network break, due to which multiplayer might not work.

Your review may be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with the repair <3