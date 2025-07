Spaceversary Event

Added option to show a confirmation popup when overcharging warps



Changed Tether Warp option for confirming switches with excess charge to queueing



Changed Phonoi Warp capital changed to 9 barriers to make less awkward



Improved Splicing message when your sector is not high enough to unlock yet



Moved AF Research upgrades for AF Research to front of their row so you can be lazy



Fleet UT Beam has slightly more damage and fire rate, doesn't close in as much



Fleet UT Charge Laser has more fire rate, range, move speed, reduced damage, upgraded versions also improved



Fleet UT Close Range Missiles fire rate and range increased, Barrage Missiles damage decreased



Fleet UT Barrier mod now has no downside except on fighters



Fixed Fleet auto run finished flash to trigger correctly



Fixed Core upgrades showing cost as if they were on level 1



Fixed several synth recipe display bugs



Fixed an inconsistent result in specific Fleet Battle setups



Fixed Crew Splicing AI automation to unlock properly



July 26 through August 12thIts now been 2 full years since launch on Steam, so Spaceversary has come back around and there is also a Steam Deck giveaway running in the Discord During the event, the special "Event" tab will be available. Play an anomaly harvesting mini-game to earn two special resources:andwill let you upgrade the mini-game in various ways.can be used for system specific time skips and minor boosts that last the duration of the event.All thatwill culminate in unlocking the Spaceversary ship design!If you already got the design last year, you will get bonus AI Points instead.There are also 5 temporary hidden achievements related to the mini game that you can do for 10 AI Points each.Patch notes: