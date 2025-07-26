Spaceversary EventJuly 26 through August 12th
Its now been 2 full years since launch on Steam, so Spaceversary has come back around and there is also a Steam Deck giveaway running in the Discord.
Note: There is not new endgame content.
During the event, the special "Event" tab will be available. Play an anomaly harvesting mini-game to earn two special resources: Versarite and Yearium
Versarite will let you upgrade the mini-game in various ways.
Yearium can be used for system specific time skips and minor boosts that last the duration of the event.
All that Yearium will culminate in unlocking the Spaceversary ship design!
If you already got the design last year, you will get bonus AI Points instead.
There are also 5 temporary hidden achievements related to the mini game that you can do for 10 AI Points each.
Patch notes:
- Spaceversary Event running July 26th through August 12th
- Harvest anomalies in a small mini-game to earn boosts, AI Points and a Ship Design
- You earn the event resources every time you play the mini-game (and are guaranteed some regardless of score)
- Added option to show a confirmation popup when overcharging warps
- Changed Tether Warp option for confirming switches with excess charge to queueing
- Changed Phonoi Warp capital changed to 9 barriers to make less awkward
- Improved Splicing message when your sector is not high enough to unlock yet
- Moved AF Research upgrades for AF Research to front of their row so you can be lazy
- Fleet UT Beam has slightly more damage and fire rate, doesn't close in as much
- Fleet UT Charge Laser has more fire rate, range, move speed, reduced damage, upgraded versions also improved
- Fleet UT Close Range Missiles fire rate and range increased, Barrage Missiles damage decreased
- Fleet UT Barrier mod now has no downside except on fighters
- Fixed Fleet auto run finished flash to trigger correctly
- Fixed Core upgrades showing cost as if they were on level 1
- Fixed several synth recipe display bugs
- Fixed an inconsistent result in specific Fleet Battle setups
- Fixed Crew Splicing AI automation to unlock properly
