- Catching issue with random quest generation that was preventing the main quest to be generated and started
- Removed ability to "waste" flasks in intro sequence
- Removed problematic hard-attack for staffs
- Removed ability to open outdated map
- Removed incorrectly placed desert rock from island
- Added 2 more Points of Interest
