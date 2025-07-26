 Skip to content
26 July 2025
Update notes
- Catching issue with random quest generation that was preventing the main quest to be generated and started
- Removed ability to "waste" flasks in intro sequence
- Removed problematic hard-attack for staffs
- Removed ability to open outdated map
- Removed incorrectly placed desert rock from island
- Added 2 more Points of Interest

