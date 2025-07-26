 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19370675 Edited 26 July 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Visual Changes:

  • Replaced the model for the iron mine, to resemble an ore vein more, with some chunks of iron embedded.
  • Several textures were updated to better fit the low poly style of the game.


Editor Content:

  • New scenario-exclusive(for now) Wolf was added as a unit. It's a quick high damage unit strong versus civilians but vulnerable to military units.
  • Added brick road and dirt road tiles as scenario-exclusive tiles. These can be used to speed up travel with brick road having half the movement cost of an empty green tile, and dirt road having 3/4 of the movement cost.


AI Improvements:

  • AI is now much more effective at attacking enemy buildings, and way more aggressive in its attacks.
  • AI will now much more effectively search for valid starting point, were it to start in an obstructed tile.


Balance Changes:

  • Reduced the time to research settlements from 2 to 1 turn to shorten the time required to start setting up mid-game economy. To compensate for this speed-up the following two changes were made.
  • Reduced amount of population each settlement gives 3 -> 2
  • Reduced amount of gold adjacency bonus of a Townhall 3 -> 2


Quality Of Life:

  • When attempting to place a Townhall in invalid position, an error message will now be shown to avoid confusion
  • It will be no longer possible to set up a Townhall on sand to avoid inconsistency.


Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue with population sometimes displaying double its intended value in between turns.

