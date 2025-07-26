 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19370637
  • Added more warnings about how the hiring system works
  • Added a system to restart the game save and start from scratch
  • Fixed a bug where sound would return after muting, closing, and reopening the game

Windows 64-bit Depot 3588632
