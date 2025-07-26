 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19370634 Edited 26 July 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Draft Masters,

Today’s update brings powerful new insights to the Draft Manager and Analysis sections — giving you better visibility into exposure limits and how unique your teams really are.

🔍 Shared Exposure Hover Preview

  • When hovering over a player in the Draft Manager, you’ll now see which players are hiding or being hidden by exposure limits.

  • This makes it dramatically easier to understand why certain players are missing from your suggestions — and how shared exposure is shaping your draft strategy.

🎯 New: Uniqueness Score

  • Once you’ve completed 10 or more drafts, the Draft Manager will display a Uniqueness Score for your current team — graded from F to A+.

  • This grade tells you how unique your current team is compared to your own draft history — helping you build lineups that stand out in the field.

📊 New: Uniqueness Report (Insights → Analysis)

  • Also new: a full Uniqueness Report under Insights → Analysis, showing a side-by-side view of all your drafted teams and their associated uniqueness scores.

  • Requires at least 10 completed drafts to activate.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2356872
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link