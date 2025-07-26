Hey Draft Masters,
Today’s update brings powerful new insights to the Draft Manager and Analysis sections — giving you better visibility into exposure limits and how unique your teams really are.
🔍 Shared Exposure Hover Preview
When hovering over a player in the Draft Manager, you’ll now see which players are hiding or being hidden by exposure limits.
This makes it dramatically easier to understand why certain players are missing from your suggestions — and how shared exposure is shaping your draft strategy.
🎯 New: Uniqueness Score
Once you’ve completed 10 or more drafts, the Draft Manager will display a Uniqueness Score for your current team — graded from F to A+.
This grade tells you how unique your current team is compared to your own draft history — helping you build lineups that stand out in the field.
📊 New: Uniqueness Report (Insights → Analysis)
Also new: a full Uniqueness Report under Insights → Analysis, showing a side-by-side view of all your drafted teams and their associated uniqueness scores.
Requires at least 10 completed drafts to activate.
