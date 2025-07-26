 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19370589
Hey everyone, I know I said the update a couple of weeks ago was the last big one before we go public, but we just couldn't help ourselves and wanted to give you even more!
We saw some areas we weren't quite happy with (specifically in the AI) and decided to make it better 🦀

Build: Is now live on Steam. Simply click the Update button in your Steam library to play 🎮
If you don't yet have access to the Steam Private Playtest, simply request a key on our Discord sever in the #general channel and we'll send you one ASAP! 🦀

Full Patch Notes: ⁠🛠patch-notes⁠

High Level Overview

  • Massive overhaul to how the AI works between attacks. No longer will they all just keep blindly pushing into you. Some will still do that, others will weave in and out to dodge your attacks, some will circle you and reposition themselves
  • There will be many more enemies in the world now so it will truly feel much more alive than ever before
    Both at the very starting moments of each run as well as throughout the entire run
  • Enemies should now longer idle as much as they did before (if at all). Especially improved on the Beeware & Crabtaur side!
  • 1st bite of each food the player comes across is now almost instant (makes the game feel faster paced)
  • Social stat now slightly impacts the chance of enemies giving up pursuit of the player sooner


Hope you enjoy this version, and stay Crabby 🦀

