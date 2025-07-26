 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19370582 Edited 26 July 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Critical Bug Fix: when player goes to sleep, player can get stuck due to a race condition in the code.
  • Bug Fix: when calculating the score for customers who orders room, I forgot to include the environment score, resulting the customers leaving bad review and lose regulars.
  • Bug Fix: fixed a bug that there is no end of day review for the customer who orders room.
  • Bug fix: Payment icon sometimes doesn't appear in character's head. A green circle appears on top of objects.
  • Improvement: When there is no order for the customer, the customer should leave without consequences.

