- Critical Bug Fix: when player goes to sleep, player can get stuck due to a race condition in the code.
- Bug Fix: when calculating the score for customers who orders room, I forgot to include the environment score, resulting the customers leaving bad review and lose regulars.
- Bug Fix: fixed a bug that there is no end of day review for the customer who orders room.
- Bug fix: Payment icon sometimes doesn't appear in character's head. A green circle appears on top of objects.
- Improvement: When there is no order for the customer, the customer should leave without consequences.
Version 0.729 Magic Inn Playtest Bug Fixes Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
