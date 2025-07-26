We're happy to announce version 2.38.3 which is live on Steam right now. Changelog below and also on our Website



Changelog:

Bugfixes

Added a number of safety measures in the game’s codebase to try to resolve a server crash introduced in 2.38.1

Changed emp_sv_player_refinery_multiplier to allow input values of 0 to disable this functionality entirely.

Script/Game Balance

Vehicle Armors

Pykrete Armor has been renamed to Ablative Armor

Ablative Armor Reduced Regeneration at low heat from 2/s to 1/s Reduced Regeneration at medium heat from 1/s to 0 Increased Melting (negative regeneration) at high heat from 0 to -0.5/s



Vehicle Engines

Fission Reactor Reduced Cooling at Max by 1 for all chassis



Research