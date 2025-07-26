We're happy to announce version 2.38.3 which is live on Steam right now. Changelog below and also on our Website
Changelog:
Bugfixes
Added a number of safety measures in the game’s codebase to try to resolve a server crash introduced in 2.38.1
Changed emp_sv_player_refinery_multiplier to allow input values of 0 to disable this functionality entirely.
Script/Game Balance
Vehicle Armors
Pykrete Armor has been renamed to Ablative Armor
Ablative Armor
Reduced Regeneration at low heat from 2/s to 1/s
Reduced Regeneration at medium heat from 1/s to 0
Increased Melting (negative regeneration) at high heat from 0 to -0.5/s
Vehicle Engines
Fission Reactor
Reduced Cooling at Max by 1 for all chassis
Research
Superheat Material Physics
Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5
Increased Time from 90 to 120
With these changes the total cost is increased from 360 to 600
Plasma Tipped Rounds
Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5
Increased Time from 60 to 90
With these changes the total cost is increased from 250 to 450
Depleted Uranium
Increased Time from 45 to 60
With this change the total cost is increased from 180 to 240
Nuclear Warhead
Increased Cost (per second) from 5 to 6
Increased Time from 240 to 300
With these changes the total cost is increased from 1200 to 1800
Improved Flagration Compounds
Reduced Time from 45 to 30
With this change the total cost is reduced from 90 to 60
Explosive Tipped Bullets
Increased Time from 45 to 60
With this change the total cost is increased from 180 to 240
Upgraded Chassis
Increased Time from 200 to 300
With these changes the total cost is increased from 600 to 900
Artillery Tank Chassis
Increased Time from 150 to 180
With these changes the total cost is increased from 750 to 900
Advanced Chassis
Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5
With this change the total cost is increased from 1200 to 1500
Heavy Tank Chassis
Increased Cost (per second) from 5 to 6
Increased Time from 200 to 300
With these changes the total cost is increased from 1000 to 1800
Advanced Machining
Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 3
Increased Time from 150 to 180
With these changes the total cost is increased from 600 to 540
Gas Turbine
Increased Time from 90 to 120
With this change the total cost is increased from 360 to 480
Railgun
Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5
Increased Time from 90 to 120
With these changes the total cost is increased from 360 to 600
Salvo Homing Missile Launcher
Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5
Increased Time from 90 to 120
With these changes the total cost is increased from 360 to 600
TOW Guided Missile Launcher
Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5
Increased Time from 90 to 120
With these changes the total cost is increased from 360 to 600
Biological Machine Gun
Increased Time from 45 to 60
With this change the total cost is increased from 180 to 240
Biological Cannon
Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5
With this change the total cost is increased from 480 to 600
