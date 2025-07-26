 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19370542
Update notes via Steam Community

We're happy to announce version 2.38.3 which is live on Steam right now.

Changelog:

Bugfixes

  • Added a number of safety measures in the game’s codebase to try to resolve a server crash introduced in 2.38.1

  • Changed emp_sv_player_refinery_multiplier to allow input values of 0 to disable this functionality entirely.

Script/Game Balance

Vehicle Armors

  • Pykrete Armor has been renamed to Ablative Armor

  • Ablative Armor

    • Reduced Regeneration at low heat from 2/s to 1/s

    • Reduced Regeneration at medium heat from 1/s to 0

    • Increased Melting (negative regeneration) at high heat from 0 to -0.5/s

Vehicle Engines

  • Fission Reactor

    • Reduced Cooling at Max by 1 for all chassis

Research

  • Superheat Material Physics

    • Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5

    • Increased Time from 90 to 120

    • With these changes the total cost is increased from 360 to 600

  • Plasma Tipped Rounds

    • Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5

    • Increased Time from 60 to 90

    • With these changes the total cost is increased from 250 to 450

  • Depleted Uranium

    • Increased Time from 45 to 60

    • With this change the total cost is increased from 180 to 240

  • Nuclear Warhead

    • Increased Cost (per second) from 5 to 6

    • Increased Time from 240 to 300

    • With these changes the total cost is increased from 1200 to 1800

  • Improved Flagration Compounds

    • Reduced Time from 45 to 30

    • With this change the total cost is reduced from 90 to 60

  • Explosive Tipped Bullets

    • Increased Time from 45 to 60

    • With this change the total cost is increased from 180 to 240

  • Upgraded Chassis

    • Increased Time from 200 to 300

    • With these changes the total cost is increased from 600 to 900

  • Artillery Tank Chassis

    • Increased Time from 150 to 180

    • With these changes the total cost is increased from 750 to 900

  • Advanced Chassis

    • Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5

    • With this change the total cost is increased from 1200 to 1500

  • Heavy Tank Chassis

    • Increased Cost (per second) from 5 to 6

    • Increased Time from 200 to 300

    • With these changes the total cost is increased from 1000 to 1800

  • Advanced Machining

    • Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 3

    • Increased Time from 150 to 180

    • With these changes the total cost is increased from 600 to 540

  • Gas Turbine

    • Increased Time from 90 to 120

    • With this change the total cost is increased from 360 to 480

  • Railgun

    • Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5

    • Increased Time from 90 to 120

    • With these changes the total cost is increased from 360 to 600

  • Salvo Homing Missile Launcher

    • Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5

    • Increased Time from 90 to 120

    • With these changes the total cost is increased from 360 to 600

  • TOW Guided Missile Launcher

    • Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5

    • Increased Time from 90 to 120

    • With these changes the total cost is increased from 360 to 600

  • Biological Machine Gun

    • Increased Time from 45 to 60

    • With this change the total cost is increased from 180 to 240

  • Biological Cannon

    • Increased Cost (per second) from 4 to 5

    • With this change the total cost is increased from 480 to 600

Changed files in this update

