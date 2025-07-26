Hey everyone!
This long-awaited update is finally live! Thank you all so much for your patience and support — I know it's been a bit quiet, but I’ve been hard at work behind the scenes to bring you improvements and prepare for bigger things to come. Here’s what’s new in this patch:
Fixes
Menu buttons now behave like classic UI — press-to-click works correctly with a mouse.
Fixed an issue where health drops weren’t spawning properly.
The Discord community is now more visible — come join the discussions, leave feedback, or just hang out!
New Additions
Full Controller Support!
You can now navigate menus and play entirely with a controller — perfect for couch gamers or those who prefer it that way.
Coming Soon
I'm currently working on some exciting new content and quality-of-life features, including:
An “Auto Kill” option to speed up gameplay and test builds.
More upgrade types and weapon variety.
More bug fixes and polish across systems.
Enhanced enemy behaviors and more surprises.
A Quick Note from Me
I'm a solo developer juggling everything from code to UI to design, and I want to thank you all for your patience as updates take time. I genuinely appreciate the support, feedback, and encouragement. Your input shapes this game — and more updates are coming your way soon!
Stay tuned, and if you haven't already, hop into the Discord to be part of the community.
Thanks again and happy surviving!
— Filip
