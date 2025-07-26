Hey everyone!

This long-awaited update is finally live! Thank you all so much for your patience and support — I know it's been a bit quiet, but I’ve been hard at work behind the scenes to bring you improvements and prepare for bigger things to come. Here’s what’s new in this patch:



Fixes

Menu buttons now behave like classic UI — press-to-click works correctly with a mouse.

Fixed an issue where health drops weren’t spawning properly.

The Discord community is now more visible — come join the discussions, leave feedback, or just hang out!

New Additions

Full Controller Support!

You can now navigate menus and play entirely with a controller — perfect for couch gamers or those who prefer it that way.

Coming Soon

I'm currently working on some exciting new content and quality-of-life features, including: