26 July 2025 Build 19370499 Edited 26 July 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone!

This long-awaited update is finally live! Thank you all so much for your patience and support — I know it's been a bit quiet, but I’ve been hard at work behind the scenes to bring you improvements and prepare for bigger things to come. Here’s what’s new in this patch:

Fixes

  • Menu buttons now behave like classic UI — press-to-click works correctly with a mouse.

  • Fixed an issue where health drops weren’t spawning properly.

  • The Discord community is now more visible — come join the discussions, leave feedback, or just hang out!

New Additions

  • Full Controller Support!
    You can now navigate menus and play entirely with a controller — perfect for couch gamers or those who prefer it that way.

Coming Soon

I'm currently working on some exciting new content and quality-of-life features, including:

  • An “Auto Kill” option to speed up gameplay and test builds.

  • More upgrade types and weapon variety.

  • More bug fixes and polish across systems.

  • Enhanced enemy behaviors and more surprises.


    A Quick Note from Me

    I'm a solo developer juggling everything from code to UI to design, and I want to thank you all for your patience as updates take time. I genuinely appreciate the support, feedback, and encouragement. Your input shapes this game — and more updates are coming your way soon!

    Stay tuned, and if you haven't already, hop into the Discord to be part of the community.
    Thanks again and happy surviving!

    — Filip


