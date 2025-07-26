- Increased max height at low kick power. This should help making chip shots/passes easier.
- Fixed ball sometimes bouncing off the ground when flicking mouse down.
- Made GK picking the ball up outside their penalty box impossible.
- Made GK drop the ball when they exit the penalty box while holding the ball instead of triggering a handball.
- Made pass back rule not trigger handballs for perries/deflections and diving catches.
- Removed pass back rule from indoor modes.
- Changed free kicks to use the fouled person's location instead of the ball's location.
- Added golden goal overtime mode for custom lobbies.
- Fixed mercy rule setting not working properly in custom lobbies.
- Fixed red card length in custom lobbies.
- Added a failsafe if the match gets stuck, should reset to kickoff after 1 min.
- Added taskbar flash when a match is found in matchmaking and when a match starts.
- Fixed text chat mode setting for All/Team/Party/Off.
- Added 2nd injury mask variant.
Changed files in this update