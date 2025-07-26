- Increased max height at low kick power. This should help making chip shots/passes easier.

- Fixed ball sometimes bouncing off the ground when flicking mouse down.

- Made GK picking the ball up outside their penalty box impossible.

- Made GK drop the ball when they exit the penalty box while holding the ball instead of triggering a handball.

- Made pass back rule not trigger handballs for perries/deflections and diving catches.

- Removed pass back rule from indoor modes.

- Changed free kicks to use the fouled person's location instead of the ball's location.

- Added golden goal overtime mode for custom lobbies.

- Fixed mercy rule setting not working properly in custom lobbies.

- Fixed red card length in custom lobbies.

- Added a failsafe if the match gets stuck, should reset to kickoff after 1 min.

- Added taskbar flash when a match is found in matchmaking and when a match starts.

- Fixed text chat mode setting for All/Team/Party/Off.

- Added 2nd injury mask variant.