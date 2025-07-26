 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19370473 Edited 26 July 2025 – 17:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now take a team of up to 5 monsters outside the base (only one active at a time). This feature is unlocked once you complete the tutorial.
(If you've already completed it in previous versions, just talk to the mimic at the Monster Tamer Guild).

