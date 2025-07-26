You can now take a team of up to 5 monsters outside the base (only one active at a time). This feature is unlocked once you complete the tutorial.
(If you've already completed it in previous versions, just talk to the mimic at the Monster Tamer Guild).
Patch 1.05.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3372081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update