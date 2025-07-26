 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19370469 Edited 26 July 2025 – 17:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Wand case is different from build mode and playing mode. Editor can give custom wands to player.
  • Spells list is different from build mode and playing mode.
  • Enemies in level editor can be given a score for being defeated.
  • Custom levels can track max score and lowest time after beating a level.
  • Editor can place custom notes in level for player to see when playing a custom level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3427991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link