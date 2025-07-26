- Wand case is different from build mode and playing mode. Editor can give custom wands to player.
- Spells list is different from build mode and playing mode.
- Enemies in level editor can be given a score for being defeated.
- Custom levels can track max score and lowest time after beating a level.
- Editor can place custom notes in level for player to see when playing a custom level.
Improvements to Level Editor
Update notes via Steam Community
