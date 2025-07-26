Hello! We've just pushed an update patch. We have been very busy and overwhelmed reading and collecting all the feedback for the game. Wanted to push out a quick patch to fix some major bugs and some things that were easy and quick to adjust.



Version 0.22.10 Changes:

Bugs Fixed:

Issues with an invalid starting resolution causing black screen in cutscenes.

Town Project report sliders no longer interactable.

Fixed an issue with the marsh mine blockade being difficult to hit.

Changed fiddlehead to veg instead of herb in cooking.

Can no longer destroy Rowan and the coop/barn under construction.

Spinning wheel at the Shedding festival is no longer pickupable.

Fixed Flower festival top-right sign being un-interactable.

Fixed a bug that occurs when using the fishing rod and entering a door.

Fixed various misspellings, grammar issues, and missing words.

Fixed missing colliders on tables in the Manor's rock room.

Miscellaneous Changes: