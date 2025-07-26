Hello! We've just pushed an update patch. We have been very busy and overwhelmed reading and collecting all the feedback for the game. Wanted to push out a quick patch to fix some major bugs and some things that were easy and quick to adjust.
Version 0.22.10 Changes:
Bugs Fixed:
Issues with an invalid starting resolution causing black screen in cutscenes.
Town Project report sliders no longer interactable.
Fixed an issue with the marsh mine blockade being difficult to hit.
Changed fiddlehead to veg instead of herb in cooking.
Can no longer destroy Rowan and the coop/barn under construction.
Spinning wheel at the Shedding festival is no longer pickupable.
Fixed Flower festival top-right sign being un-interactable.
Fixed a bug that occurs when using the fishing rod and entering a door.
Fixed various misspellings, grammar issues, and missing words.
Fixed missing colliders on tables in the Manor's rock room.
Miscellaneous Changes:
Added M key shortcut for map.
Decreased rainy days in spring.
Decreased dry rack time from 36 hours to 24.
Nerfed plant debris crafting recipes (money exploit).
Lowered weed spawning, was too much in the summer.
Removed chicory seeds from prudence shop since a quest requires it.
Rufus now sells hides.
Increased carpenter shop amount of items.
Toned down lightning brightness a hair.
The description of the worm no longer incorrectly calls it an "insect".
Smoked nuts no longer spoil.
New born critters are now 1 day old instead of 2 days old.
Collections menu now says if a crop is reharvestable.
Adjusted the colors of some crops to make them more noticeable.
Chest requires 1 copper instead of 3 to craft.
Animal Hunger icon is now for "Unfed Yesterday".
Added fish catch dialog to collections.
Tweaked critter slaughter drops, fixed girtle bones.
