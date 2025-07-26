 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19370424 Edited 26 July 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added camera dampening settings
  • Added fullscreen toggle to options menu
  • Added blur toggle to options menu
  • Added dither-band toggle to options menu
  • Increased right stick pivot angle
  • Fixed GOAL!!! achievement not requiring you to enter a goal
  • Right trigger now also enables octolock

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3459421
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3459422
  Linux 64-bit Depot 3459422
