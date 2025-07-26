- Added camera dampening settings
- Added fullscreen toggle to options menu
- Added blur toggle to options menu
- Added dither-band toggle to options menu
- Increased right stick pivot angle
- Fixed GOAL!!! achievement not requiring you to enter a goal
- Right trigger now also enables octolock
v1.1.0
Update notes via Steam Community
