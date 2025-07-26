-New Splash and Menu Screen
-Updates to Server behaviour
-New Street Performer Colour
-Tutorial includes Buffet information
-EXPERIMENTAL VERSION - Buffet Phase 1 Test - Server Required and has 'Host' job option";
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
-New Splash and Menu Screen
-Updates to Server behaviour
-New Street Performer Colour
-Tutorial includes Buffet information
-EXPERIMENTAL VERSION - Buffet Phase 1 Test - Server Required and has 'Host' job option";
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update