26 July 2025 Build 19370398 Edited 26 July 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-New Splash and Menu Screen

-Updates to Server behaviour

-New Street Performer Colour

-Tutorial includes Buffet information

-EXPERIMENTAL VERSION - Buffet Phase 1 Test - Server Required and has 'Host' job option";

Changed files in this update

