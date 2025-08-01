Dexterous: Time to Steal Patch 2.0 Release
· New character (unlockable in your hideout)
· 2 new alternative bosses
· New block type: Dark Blocks
· New relics
· Steam Achievements (which give you cheese!)
Changed files in this update