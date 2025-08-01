 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 August 2025 Build 19370243 Edited 1 August 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dexterous: Time to Steal Patch 2.0 Release

·         New character (unlockable in your hideout)

·         2 new alternative bosses

·         New block type: Dark Blocks

·         New relics

·         Steam Achievements (which give you cheese!)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2697431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link