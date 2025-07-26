Changes
- Updated to Unity 6.1.
- Added Linux Build.
- Prayer cross added as a buildable object. (Customers who pray will get a small happiness bonus.)
- Compendium added.
- New upgrade for “Fancy Furniture” added. (1 drink shelf and 2 tables)
- Ingredient box for cooking added.
- Customers waiting for food now have slightly higher patience.
- 2 new achievements added.
- Scenery of some levels adjusted.
- The customer type is now also translated.
- The player character no longer stands outside on the street at the end of the day.
- Entries in the building menu are now sorted by price.
- Some adjustments for collisions and pathfinding.
- Some UI adjustments.
