26 July 2025 Build 19370241 Edited 26 July 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Updated to Unity 6.1.
  • Added Linux Build.
  • Prayer cross added as a buildable object. (Customers who pray will get a small happiness bonus.)
  • Compendium added.
  • New upgrade for “Fancy Furniture” added. (1 drink shelf and 2 tables)
  • Ingredient box for cooking added.
  • Customers waiting for food now have slightly higher patience.
  • 2 new achievements added.
  • Scenery of some levels adjusted.
  • The customer type is now also translated.
  • The player character no longer stands outside on the street at the end of the day.
  • Entries in the building menu are now sorted by price.
  • Some adjustments for collisions and pathfinding.
  • Some UI adjustments.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2571671
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2571672
  • Loading history…
