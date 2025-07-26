Hello, everyone playing Tanpopo Planet.

Thank you very much to everyone who is interested in our game.

This is Mareffy, the creator.

We have released a press release.

We plan to continue updating the game as we see fit.

Thank you for your continued support.

Update Details

・Added voice acting throughout the game.

Cast

Nerf and others: Togano Shuu

Shou and others: COEIROINK: Tsukuyomi-chan

Doo and others: COEIROINK: Kuro Satoshi Utsuki

Bora: COEIROINK: Merciful=Martha

• Added a few new illustrations (still images)

• Adjusted the fortune-telling feature so it can be viewed outside the game

• Adjusted some text and added short text in various places

• Made the Nars doll an item starting from the second one

• Adjusted the specifications of the juices provided by the juice shop

• Made minor adjustments to the BGM

• Added an image song

• Changed the frame

• Made Mac-compatible

• Fixed bugs

• Adjusted some end sequences and other elements

• Made minor adjustments to UI, sound effects, and the placement of falling objects, etc.