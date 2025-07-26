Hey Goblins!
We've made some important fixes around pricing and interactions with traveling merchants—especially for those of you moving at sonic speed and getting caught in unexpected bugs. Slow down... or don't! We got you covered either way.
Now for the real news:
Due to overwhelming demand, we’ve finally addressed the "Why can’t we love the panda?" issue.
Well, now you can. Love the panda as much as your goblin heart desires. 💖
(Finny, you can sleep peacefully now.)
As always, thanks for your feedback—keep it coming!
Panda Love & Speed Fixes – New Patch!
Update notes via Steam Community
